Man kills wife in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :A man has killed his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Bushra Bibi resident of Chak 121/G-B exchanged harsh words with her spouse Javaid over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, the man got enraged and he hit his wife with a stab. As a result, Bushra Bibi received serious injuries and died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation after arresting the accused.