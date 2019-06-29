UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

An infuriated man has butchered to death is wife over domestic dispute in the area of Garh police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :An infuriated man has butchered to death is wife over domestic dispute in the area of Garh police station.

Police said Saturday that Farzana Bibi (36) mother of six kids, left house of her spouse Naseer Ahmad alias Nasir and settled in the house of her parents in chak No.622-GB.

The husband came to make compromise with her but she refused to do so. Over her refusal, the man got enraged and he hit his wife with an axe.

As a result, Farzana Bibi received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

Police have registered case and started investigation for the arrest of the accused.

