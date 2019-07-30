UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad

Tue 30th July 2019

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station on Monday.

Police spokesman said that 25-year-old Sakina Bibi resident of Makkoana exchanged harsh words with her spouse Zulfiqar over a domestic dispute which enraged the man who attacked his wife with a sharp edge device.

As a result, Sakina Bibi received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation is under progress.

