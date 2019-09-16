Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:27 PM
A man killed his wife over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station
Police said on Monday that Nasira (29) exchanged hot words with her spouse Rasheed, resident of Sargodha Road which enraged him.
In a fit of rage, Rasheed shot his wife dead.
Police were looking into the matter.