Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Man kills wife in Faisalabad

A man killed his wife over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) A man killed his wife over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station.

Police said on Monday that Nasira (29) exchanged hot words with her spouse Rasheed, resident of Sargodha Road which enraged him.

In a fit of rage, Rasheed shot his wife dead.

Police were looking into the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

