Man kills wife in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) A man allegedly strangulated his wife over the suspicious of illicit relations here in the area of Rodala police.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday, Fakhara Bibi of Chak No.279-GB got married to Gull Sher of the same village four years ago.

Gull Sher had suspicious that his wife had illicit relations with a youth of the same village.

On the day of incident, the couple exchanged harsh words over the issue. Upon it the man got enraged and strangled his wife to death while she was asleep. Later he said that his wife committed suicide.

The police took body into custody and arrested Gull Sher suspecting his involvement in the crime. Further investigation was under progress.