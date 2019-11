A man Wednesday axed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :A man Wednesday axed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Sammundri police station

The police said that Sheema Bibi (40) of Chak 476-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Shakeel over a domestic dispute. In a fit of rage, Shakeel killed his wife with a blow of axe.

The accused fled the scene.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.