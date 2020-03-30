Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : A man strangulated his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the limits of Balochni police station.
Police said on Monday the incident took place in Chak No. 61-RB where Habib strangled his wife Shazia Bibi after an altercation.
On information, the area police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody.
Further investigation was under way.