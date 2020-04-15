Man kills wife in Faisalabad

A man allegedly killed his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) : A man allegedly killed his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police said on Wednesday that 45-year-old Shehnaz Bibi,resident of chak no.119-JB Samana Bridge Azafi Abadi had an altercation with her husband Muhammad Khan over a domestic dispute.In a fit of rage,he attacked his wife with an axe and injured her seriously. She was shifted to hospital where she breathed her last.