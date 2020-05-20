UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad

Wed 20th May 2020

A man clubbed to death his wife over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A man clubbed to death his wife over domestic dispute, in the precincts of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Nazia Bibi (35) resident of Chak No.145-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Sadi Ahmad over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of rage, Sadi Ahmed killed his wife with a blow of club.

She was the mother of four kids.

On information, police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody and later Rescue-1122 shifted the body to mortuary of THQ Hospital Jaranwala.

Police are looking into the matter.

