Man Kills Wife In Kasur

Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Man kills wife in kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A man slit the throat of his wife over domestic dispute in a nearby locality on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Noorpur village where Siddiq,30, resident of Nehr Stop slit the throat of his wife Bano Siddiq, 29, with a sharp edged weapon over domestic dispute.

She died on the spot.

On information, police and rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the DHQ hospital Kasur for medico legal report.

Police were looking into the matter.

