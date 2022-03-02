Man kills wife in Mingora

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife and dumped her body in a wooden box to cover up his crime, in Bagh Mohalla, Mingora town, Swat district.

SHO Mingora Mujeeb Alam Khan said on Wednesday that Faisal, 45, had killed his wife Labna, 35, for unknown reasons and dumped her body in a wooden box.

Upon receiving the information, the police took immediate action and removed the body of the woman from the box.

The body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem and a search operation was launched to nab the killer's husband.