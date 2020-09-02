UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife In Okara

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Man kills wife in Okara

A man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Shehzad with the abetment of his brother Sajid allegedly killed his wife Saba with the help of sharp edged weapon after quarreling in a nearby locality of Cantt police station.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Wife Man Weapon

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

26 minutes ago

Local assembling of electric buses will start next ..

52 minutes ago

Beijing Slams Pentagon's China Military Power Repo ..

2 minutes ago

RTI authorizes citizens to obtain information from ..

2 minutes ago

Food deptt imposes Rs 662 mln fine on profiteers d ..

2 minutes ago

Japan to Form New Cabinet on September 16 - Lawmak ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.