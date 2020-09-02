Man kills wife in Okara

A man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :A man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Shehzad with the abetment of his brother Sajid allegedly killed his wife Saba with the help of sharp edged weapon after quarreling in a nearby locality of Cantt police station.

Further investigation was underway.