Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Man kills wife in sargodha

A man killed his wife over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Bhera Police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over domestic issues, in the jurisdiction of Bhera Police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Mumtaz, resident of village Rakh Chiragah of Tehsil Bhera used to quarrel with his wife Kausar Parveen (28) over domestic issues.

In a fit of rage, Mumtaz allegedly shot dead his wife and fled the scene.

The victim was the mother of three children.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

