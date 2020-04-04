Man kills wife in Sialkot

A man axed his wife to death over suspicion of illicit relations in Maallokey village, tehsil Pasrur on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A man axed his wife to death over suspicion of illicit relations in Maallokey village, tehsil Pasrur on Saturday.

Police said that accused Aslam had been arrested, who confessed that he had killed his wife Razia Bibi with a blow of axe on suspicion of illicit relations with a man of the same locality.

A case has been registered against the accused.