UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:41 PM

Man kills wife in Sialkot

A man axed his wife to death over suspicion of illicit relations in Maallokey village, tehsil Pasrur on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A man axed his wife to death over suspicion of illicit relations in Maallokey village, tehsil Pasrur on Saturday.

Police said that accused Aslam had been arrested, who confessed that he had killed his wife Razia Bibi with a blow of axe on suspicion of illicit relations with a man of the same locality.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Wife Man Same Pasrur

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Punjab govt for establishing field ..

6 minutes ago

Bilawal shares video message on death anniversary ..

21 minutes ago

PCB chalks out plan for departmental cricket for p ..

47 seconds ago

HCSTSI express grief , shock over demise of Sikand ..

50 seconds ago

Bull-cart dacoity case: Police arrests accused in ..

53 seconds ago

Keir Starmer elected new UK Labour leader: party

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.