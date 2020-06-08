UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:51 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife in Tharparkar here on Monday.

According to details Azhar Loond of village Grinaai of Kaloi taluka allegedly killed his wife Ameeran Loond and fled from the scene.

Police after receiving information rushed to the site and took the dead body in their custody, which was later handed to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Meanwhile police have started searching of the accused. No case of murder was yet registered.

