Man kills wife in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :An man has shot his wife dead over domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 40-year-old Ismat Naheed resident of Muzaffar Colony exchanged harsh words with her spouse Aslam over a domestic dispute which enraged the man.

Over this issue, the accused reportedly opened fire and killed his wife on the spot.

The body was handed over to area police who started investigation, he added.