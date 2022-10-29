UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife In The Area Of Samanabad Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Man kills wife in the area of Samanabad police station

An man has shot his wife dead over domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :An man has shot his wife dead over domestic dispute in the area of Samanabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 40-year-old Ismat Naheed resident of Muzaffar Colony exchanged harsh words with her spouse Aslam over a domestic dispute which enraged the man.

Over this issue, the accused reportedly opened fire and killed his wife on the spot.

The body was handed over to area police who started investigation, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Wife Man

Recent Stories

Kite string injures motorcyclist, SHO suspended ov ..

Kite string injures motorcyclist, SHO suspended over negligence

1 minute ago
 UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension of Grain ..

UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension of Grain Deal - Spokesman

1 minute ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Drafting Measures Over Lo ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Drafting Measures Over London's Role in Terror Act in S ..

1 minute ago
 Audit of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar de ..

Audit of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar demanded

3 minutes ago
 2 killed, 8 injured in road accident

2 killed, 8 injured in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Hadi leading WESPA Youth Cup final

Pakistan's Hadi leading WESPA Youth Cup final

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.