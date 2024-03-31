Man Kills Wife In The Name Of Honour In Khaki Mansehra
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Man killed wife in the name of honour on Sunday in Chillas Colony Khawajgan Khaki.
According to police sources, Raja Alam resident of Khawajgan Khaki Mansehra allegedly shot dead his wife in the name of honour and managed to escape after committing the crime.
Khali police shifted the dead body of the ill-fated women to the hospital and later handed over to the family after completion of medico legal formalities. Khaki police registered a case of murder under section 302 and started investigation.
