Man kills wife, injured daughter

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A man killed his wife and injured his daughter with an axe in the Sharifabad district of the city on Wednesday.

According to Police sources, a man attacked his wife, Sughra Bibi (55) with an axe and injured his daughter Tania Bibi (20) after a quarrel with his wife.

The dead body of a woman and injured were shifted to the Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital where the condition of the injured girl was critical.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.