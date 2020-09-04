Man kills wife, injures daughters

A man shot dead his wife and injured two daughters over a domestic dispute here in the vicinity of Pahari Pura police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife and injured two daughters over a domestic dispute here in the vicinity of Pahari Pura police station.

Police spokesman said a man named Saad Ali Butt after being infuriated over a domestic issue shot dead his wife and injured two daughters during late night hours.

Pahari Pura police have registered a case and kicked off search for the escaped accused.