UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife, Injures Daughters

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:35 PM

Man kills wife, injures daughters

A man shot dead his wife and injured two daughters over a domestic dispute here in the vicinity of Pahari Pura police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife and injured two daughters over a domestic dispute here in the vicinity of Pahari Pura police station.

Police spokesman said a man named Saad Ali Butt after being infuriated over a domestic issue shot dead his wife and injured two daughters during late night hours.

Pahari Pura police have registered a case and kicked off search for the escaped accused.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Police Station Wife Man

Recent Stories

Ramesh Kumar holds Sindh govt responsible for dest ..

2 minutes ago

Seafarers Identity Cards being issued to Pakistan ..

12 minutes ago

Car Plows Through Black Lives Matter Protest in Ne ..

12 minutes ago

President Xi’s visit to Pakistan rescheduled due ..

28 minutes ago

PCB announces 208-match 2020-21 domestic schedule

33 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa decides to step down as special aide to ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.