Man kills wife, injures daughters in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : A man tortured his wife to death and injured two daughters over a domestic issue near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue-1122, the accused, Muhammad Riaz, had exchanged hot words with his wife over the issue and tortured his wife and daughters with a hammer.

Resultantly, Rubina Kausar, 45, died on the spot while his daughters Iqra,18, and Maryam, 20, suffered injuries.

The body and the injured were shifted to a hospital.