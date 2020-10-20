Man kills wife, injures mother-in-law

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife and injured the mother-in-law after a clash in a house in Gadar area of Katlang in Mardan district on Tuesday.

Police said a man named Irfan got infuriated after a clash with wife and opened fire at her, as a result she died on the spot while the mother-in-law sustained bullet injuries.

The injured was shifted to hospital. Police started investigation after registering a case.