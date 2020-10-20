UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife, Injures Mother-in-law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Man kills wife, injures mother-in-law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife and injured the mother-in-law after a clash in a house in Gadar area of Katlang in Mardan district on Tuesday.

Police said a man named Irfan got infuriated after a clash with wife and opened fire at her, as a result she died on the spot while the mother-in-law sustained bullet injuries.

The injured was shifted to hospital. Police started investigation after registering a case.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Died Wife Man Mardan

Recent Stories

Disgraceful acts by so-called politicians at Mazar ..

30 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 58 more COVID-19 cases, 25,333 in ..

21 minutes ago

550 litres liquor seized in faisalabad, one arrest ..

22 minutes ago

Two DSPs of Islamabad Police reshuffled

22 minutes ago

China's central SOEs report revenue, profit growth ..

22 minutes ago

192 power pilferers nabbed in Oct

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.