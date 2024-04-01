Open Menu

Man Kills Wife, Injures Mother-in-law

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

A man opened fire and killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law in the suburb of Bhokan Patan near Bahawalnagar, on Monday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A man opened fire and killed his wife and injured his mother-in-law in the suburb of Bhokan Patan near Bahawalnagar, on Monday.

According to Police, a 45-year-old victim, Naseem Bibi was shot multiple times by her husband during a heated argument.

Her 80-year-old mother-in-law, Naikan Bibi was also hit by gunfire and sustained serious injuries.

The incident was reported near Bhokan Patan, an area of Bahawalnagar. The injured woman and the deceased's body were rushed to the district hospital, for necessary procedure.

Local police immediately responded to the scene and initiated legal proceedings.

Further investigations are underway.

