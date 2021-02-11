UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife, Injures Self Over Domestic Issues

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Man kills wife, injures self over domestic issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife and injured himself over domestic issues here on Thursday.

According to the police, one Nadeem, after exchange of hot words over some domestic issue, attached his wife Sobia with a knife in the area of Kokianwala.

The woman died before provision of any medical treatment. Later, Nadeem also injured himself with the same knife.

On receiving information, a rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Allied hospital in a critical condition.

The Area police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Related Topics

Injured Police Exchange Died Wife Man Same Women

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

46 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

46 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

56 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

59 minutes ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.