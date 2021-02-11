Man kills wife, injures self over domestic issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A man stabbed to death his wife and injured himself over domestic issues here on Thursday.

According to the police, one Nadeem, after exchange of hot words over some domestic issue, attached his wife Sobia with a knife in the area of Kokianwala.

The woman died before provision of any medical treatment. Later, Nadeem also injured himself with the same knife.

On receiving information, a rescue team reached the spot and shifted the injured to Allied hospital in a critical condition.

The Area police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary for post-mortem examination.