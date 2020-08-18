UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife, Injures Son

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Man kills wife, injures son

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :A man killed his wife and injured son over domestic dispute, here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Fareed Nagar, Adda Gamber, where some altercation was held between Sarwar, his wife and son over family dispute.

To which, Sarwar got infuriated and killed his wife Nasrin (50) and son Asghar (27) with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a hospital and started investigation into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

