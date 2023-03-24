UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife, Lightning Farmer

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Man kills wife, lightning farmer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at a nearby village in the limits of Jarranwala Saddar police on Friday.

Police said that Sakina Bibi, 30, was shot dead by her husband Abdul Sattar in Chak No 55-GB, tehsil Jarranwala.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary for autopsy.

The cause behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, police said.

Separately, a farmer was killed in a lightning strike near Syedwala, tehsil Jarranwala.

According to eyewitnesses, Orangzeb, 50, resident of Mohala Anwarabad, was cutting fodder in fields near Chak No 240-GB on Syedwala Road when lightning struck him. He died on-the-spot.

Related Topics

Dead Police Road Died Saddar Women

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

56 minutes ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.