Man kills wife, lightning farmer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at a nearby village in the limits of Jarranwala Saddar police on Friday.

Police said that Sakina Bibi, 30, was shot dead by her husband Abdul Sattar in Chak No 55-GB, tehsil Jarranwala.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary for autopsy.

The cause behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, police said.

Separately, a farmer was killed in a lightning strike near Syedwala, tehsil Jarranwala.

According to eyewitnesses, Orangzeb, 50, resident of Mohala Anwarabad, was cutting fodder in fields near Chak No 240-GB on Syedwala Road when lightning struck him. He died on-the-spot.