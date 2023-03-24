Man Kills Wife, Lightning Farmer
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at a nearby village in the limits of Jarranwala Saddar police on Friday.
Police said that Sakina Bibi, 30, was shot dead by her husband Abdul Sattar in Chak No 55-GB, tehsil Jarranwala.
The police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary for autopsy.
The cause behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, police said.
Separately, a farmer was killed in a lightning strike near Syedwala, tehsil Jarranwala.
According to eyewitnesses, Orangzeb, 50, resident of Mohala Anwarabad, was cutting fodder in fields near Chak No 240-GB on Syedwala Road when lightning struck him. He died on-the-spot.