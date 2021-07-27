Man kills wife, mother-in-law

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) ::A man shot killed his wife and mother-in-law, leaving aunt injured on Tuesday over payment of electricity bill in Topi. .

In another incident, two cousins were killed by rivals within limits of Parmooli Police Station. Motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and and further investigations are underway.