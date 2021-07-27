UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife, Mother-in-law

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) ::A man shot killed his wife and mother-in-law, leaving aunt injured on Tuesday over payment of electricity bill in Topi. .

In another incident, two cousins were killed by rivals within limits of Parmooli Police Station. Motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and and further investigations are underway.

