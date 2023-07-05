Open Menu

Man Kills Wife, Mother In Law

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Man kills wife, mother in law

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A man allegedly shot at and killed his wife and mother-in-law over a family dispute at Mohallah Alipur in Jampur city on Tuesday.

Accused Farooq Ahmad Zahid Bishmani had developed differences with his wife Sehrish Bibi following which she had gone to her mother's house and all his attempts to convince her to return home had failed.

On Tuesday he again went to his in-laws to convince his wife Sehrish Bibi to return home but she again refused and an exchange of heated arguments soon turned into a scuffle also involving his wife's brother Rajab Ali.

The accused then shot at and killed his wife Sehrish Bibi and mother-in-law Abida Parveen. Both died on the spot while the deceased wife's brother sustained injuries, SHO Jampur city Asad Baloch said.

The accused then fled scene and was still at large.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered against the accused. SHO said, the accused would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Exchange Died Wife Man Jampur Alipur Abida Parveen Family All

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

1 hour ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

1 hour ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

2 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

2 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

2 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

2 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

2 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

2 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

2 hours ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

2 hours ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan