Man kills wife, mother in law

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A man allegedly shot at and killed his wife and mother-in-law over a family dispute at Mohallah Alipur in Jampur city on Tuesday.

Accused Farooq Ahmad Zahid Bishmani had developed differences with his wife Sehrish Bibi following which she had gone to her mother's house and all his attempts to convince her to return home had failed.

On Tuesday he again went to his in-laws to convince his wife Sehrish Bibi to return home but she again refused and an exchange of heated arguments soon turned into a scuffle also involving his wife's brother Rajab Ali.

The accused then shot at and killed his wife Sehrish Bibi and mother-in-law Abida Parveen. Both died on the spot while the deceased wife's brother sustained injuries, SHO Jampur city Asad Baloch said.

The accused then fled scene and was still at large.

Police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered against the accused. SHO said, the accused would be arrested soon.