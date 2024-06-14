Man kills wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law in Nizampur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) An infuriated man who failed to convince his wife to return to his house, shot dead his mother-in-law, father-in-law and wife in Nizampur area of district Nowshera, police informed on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Enziri village of Nizampur where a man shot dead his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law after failing to take back his wife to home.

Those who were killed in the firing included Mir Akbar Khan (43), his wife (38) and daughter (22). Soon after receiving information about the incident, rescue teams from Nowshera reached the site and shifted the bodies to District Headquarters Hospital Nowshera for medico-legal procedure.

Police said the accused escaped from the scene after committing the triple murder adding, investigation has been started to arrest him.