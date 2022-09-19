Man kills wife, mother-in-law for not wearing Burqa

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR UPPER, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) ::A man shot dead his wife and mother-in-law and injured his son over an issue created over not wearing a Burqa clad by his wife during a marriage ceremony here the other day.

Police said the unfortunate incident took place in Dogg Darra area of Upper Dir where a man named Irfan had a verbal clash with his wife for wearing a dupatta and not a proper Burqa clad during a marriage ceremony.

After the clash at home, the woman left for her mother's house along with her son. The infuriated husband followed the wife to mother-in-law's home where after some arguments he fired at his wife and mother-in-law, killing both on the spot.

Police said the 7-year-old son of the accused named Anees also sustained bullet injury during the firing and was later shifted to Dir Upper hospital. Dogg Darra police have started search for the accused who escaped the area after committing the double murder.