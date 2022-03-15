UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife, Mother-in-law On Domestic Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Man kills wife, mother-in-law on domestic dispute

An accused on Tuesday killed his wife and mother-in-law over a domestic dispute at Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :An accused on Tuesday killed his wife and mother-in-law over a domestic dispute at Shahdara.

According to police, the accused, Saifullah, shot dead his wife Asia, 35, and mother-in-law Irshad Bibi, 60, and fled.

On information, the police reached the crime scene and collected evidences.

However, a police team was constituted to arrest the accused.

