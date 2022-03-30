UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife, Nephew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 11:20 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :A man allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew in the jurisdiction of satellite town police station, here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said that accused Saifullah opened fire and killed his wife Aasia Bibi and nephew Asif on the suspicion of illicit relations and fled.

Reportedly, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered against the accused.

