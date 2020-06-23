UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife On Domestic Dispute In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:17 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife with an ax over a domestic dispute in village Buttar Dogran-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil, on Tuesday.

According to the police, one Shehbaz alias Kala, was unemployed and quarreling had become a daily matter in his house.

On Tuesday, he became furious after quarreling with his wife and killed her with repeated blows of an ax. After hearing hue and cry, neigjbours gathered in the house and caught the fleeing accused.

Later,they handed him over to the police. The victim was mother of eight minor children.

The police have registered a murder case against Shehbaz.

