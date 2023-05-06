Man kills wife on domestic issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A man gunned down his first wife on a domestic issue here in Mela police precincts on Saturday.

Police said one Aslam, a resident of Mela, had two wives -- Nusrat Parveen (35) and Riffat Enayat (25).

On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his both wives over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of anger, he shot dead his first wife Nusrat Parveen.

Police concerned reached the scene and arrested the accused and shifted the body to a hospital for legal formalities.