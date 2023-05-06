UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife On Domestic Issue

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Man kills wife on domestic issue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A man gunned down his first wife on a domestic issue here in Mela police precincts on Saturday.

Police said one Aslam, a resident of Mela, had two wives -- Nusrat Parveen (35) and Riffat Enayat (25).

On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his both wives over a domestic dispute.

In a fit of anger, he shot dead his first wife Nusrat Parveen.

Police concerned reached the scene and arrested the accused and shifted the body to a hospital for legal formalities.

Related Topics

Dead Police Wife Man

Recent Stories

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

8 minutes ago
 4th AFC Coach Education Conference focuses on ‘E ..

8 minutes ago
 Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate c ..

Regional cooperation vital to addressing climate change in Central and West Asia ..

8 minutes ago
 Emirates bracing for summer travel surge

Emirates bracing for summer travel surge

8 minutes ago
 WFP and UNEP bolster global food and water securit ..

WFP and UNEP bolster global food and water security

9 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

UAE strongly condemns mass shootings in Serbia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.