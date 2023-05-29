UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife Over 2nd Marriage Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Man kills wife over 2nd marriage dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :An infuriated man allegedly killed his wife over his second marriage dispute in the area of Masti Khel police station area.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that one Kamran of Masti Khel area wanted to contract a second marriage, but his wife Sajida was opposing him.

On the issue, an altercation occurred between the couple which enraged Kamran and he killed his wife and escaped from the scene.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

