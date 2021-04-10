UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife Over Attending Marriage Function

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

Man kills wife over attending marriage function

An infuriated man allegedly electrocuted his wife over the issue of attending a marriage function without his permission in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :An infuriated man allegedly electrocuted his wife over the issue of attending a marriage function without his permission in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Musarrat Bibi of Chak No 256-RB participated in a wedding ceremony of her relative without permission of her husband Abdus Sattar.

It infuriated the man and he allegedly electrocuted his wife to death.

The police took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem. No arrest was made till filing of the report.

