Man kills wife over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :A man allegedly strangulated his wife over a domestic dispute in Sahianwala police precincts.

A spokesman said on Sunday that Farrah Bibi of Chak No 139-RB exchanged harsh words with her husband Ahmad over a domestic dispute. The man, in a fit of fury, allegedly strangled his wife.

The police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.