Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

A man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the precincts of city police station here on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :A man stabbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the precincts of city police station here on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Rahim Bukhsh locality where Shaukat Ali (65) allegedly slit the throat of his wife Shamim (60) with the help of a sharp edged weapon and later he stabbed himself.

Shamim died on the spot while the accused sustained critical wounds who was shifted to hospital in precarious condition.

Police are investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

