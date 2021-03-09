UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife over a domestic issue here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said one Fozia, a resident of village L-51/5, exchanged harsh words with her husband Iftikhar over a domestic dispute. In a fit of fury, the accused opened fire and killed her wife on-the-spot.

Police arrested the accused and took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fire Police Wife Man

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

20 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

24 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

30 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

31 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

35 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.