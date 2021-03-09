Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:30 PM
Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife over a domestic issue here on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said one Fozia, a resident of village L-51/5, exchanged harsh words with her husband Iftikhar over a domestic dispute. In a fit of fury, the accused opened fire and killed her wife on-the-spot.
Police arrested the accused and took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ hospital.
Further investigation was under way.