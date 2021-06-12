UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 09:48 PM

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

A man has allegedly fired to death his wife over a domestic dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A man has allegedly fired to death his wife over a domestic dispute in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that Tanzeela Bibi resident of Chak No.

564-GB allegedly exchanged harsh words with her spouse Azizullah over a domestic dispute, over this, Aziz opened fire and killed his wife Tanzeela on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrestof the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder.

Further investigation was underway, said police.

More Stories From Pakistan

