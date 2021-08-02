UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:55 PM

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

A man shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute, in the precinct of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute, in the precinct of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that Maleesha Bilal (21), resident of Ali Town, exchanged harsh words with her spouse Adnan Mehmood over a domestic dispute.

The issue enraged the man who opened fire and killed his wife on-the-spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for the arrest of the accused who managed to escape after murder.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Police Police Station Wife Man Jhang Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

42 minutes ago
 Woman electrocuted to death

Woman electrocuted to death

1 minute ago
 PNCA online film production certificate course ki ..

PNCA online film production certificate course kicks off

1 minute ago
 Afghan President Thanks Parliament for Adopting Ar ..

Afghan President Thanks Parliament for Adopting Army's 6-Month Security Plan

1 minute ago
 BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partners ..

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Cullig ..

57 minutes ago
 Asad Umar for expediting pace of work on CPEC proj ..

Asad Umar for expediting pace of work on CPEC projects

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.