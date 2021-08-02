Man kills wife over domestic dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute, in the precinct of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that Maleesha Bilal (21), resident of Ali Town, exchanged harsh words with her spouse Adnan Mehmood over a domestic dispute.

The issue enraged the man who opened fire and killed his wife on-the-spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for the arrest of the accused who managed to escape after murder.