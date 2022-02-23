Man kills wife over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A man hammered to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Saima Bibi resident of Riazul Jannah Town exchanged harsh words with her spouse Faisal over a domestic dispute which enraged the man.

Over this issue, Faisal hit his wife with a hammer and killed her on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation after arresting the accused.