Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Man killed his wife with an axe in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station here Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Man killed his wife with an axe in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station here Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, the police arrested Javed, who had killed his wife namely Nazia with an axe over domestic dispute.

Police have registered case on complaint of the victim's mother.

