Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

A man killed his wife over domestic dispute, in the limits of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over domestic dispute, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Samreen Bibi, resident of Chak No. 647-GB had reportedly exchanged harsh words with her spouse Muhammad Waqas over a domestic dispute which enraged the man.

In a fit of rage, Waqas along with his brother Adil and other relatives allegedly hit Samreenwith an iron rod and axe. She received critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against four accused and started investigation.

