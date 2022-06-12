UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A man has allegedly poisoned to death his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 25-year-old Zahra Bibi resident of Chak No.

408-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Asif over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, Asif reportedly served poisonous item to his wife due to which she started feeling dilapidated condition and expired in the way to hospital.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene, spokesman added.

