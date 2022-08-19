Man kills wife over domestic dispute

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the limits of Taxila Police station on Friday

Police sources said that 31-year-old Waqas has shot dead his wife after firing three bullets with a 30-bore pistol.

Later, he surrendered after reporting the incident to Rescue 1122. The body of the victim was handed over for burial after autopsy at tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused on the complaint of the victim's brother and stared investigation.