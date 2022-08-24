UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the area of Sadar police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Shehzad of Chak No 215-RB got enraged when his wife Maria exchanged harsh words with him over a domestic dispute.

He allegedly shot at and injured her with a pistol. The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried their best to save her life but in vain.

The police have arrested the accused along with weapon used in the murder and started investigation, spokesman added.

