Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Published February 21, 2023

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his wife in the village of Kukmang, in the limits of Nawashahr police station and managed to escape after committing the crime.

According to the police spokesman, the accused, identified as Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, shot dead his 21-year-old wife over a domestic dispute and managed to flee the scene.

The Nawanshar police reached the spot and shifted the body of the woman to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad for medical examination.

After completion of medico-legal formalities, the body was then handed over to the heirs.

Police registered a case under section 302. Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi is still at large.

