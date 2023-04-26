UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 09:42 PM

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in a nearby village on Wednesday

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in a nearby village on Wednesday.

According to police, Mustafa, resident of Chak 34-1/A-L, got infuriated after exchanging some hot words with his wife over domestic dispute. To which, he gunned down his wife and fled from the scene.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation after registering a case against the accused.

