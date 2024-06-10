Man Kills Wife Over Domestic Dispute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the vicinity of Pahari Pura police station, police said on Monday.
Pahari Pura police said the incident occurred in Gul Abad No-2, Pahari Pura where a man shot dead his 27-year-old wife.
The brother of the deceased woman told police that his sister, Shazia was married to Shah Saud.
He alleged that Shah Saud shot dead Shazia with the consent and help of his brother Shah Khalid.
The police shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem and started investigation after registering a case against both the accused.
APP/vak
