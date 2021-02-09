Man kills wife over domestic dispute in Faisalabad

A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the precinct of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic dispute in the precinct of Factory Area police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that Nazia Bibi, resident of Partab Nagar, exchanged harsh words with her spouse Ghulam Fareed over a domestic dispute.

The issue enraged the man who opened fire and killed his wife on the spot.

The police registered a case on complaint of Imran, brother of ill-fated lady, and started investigation for arrest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder.